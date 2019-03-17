Home

Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
Dolores M. Smith

Dolores M. Smith Obituary
Dolores M. Smith

Dolores M. Smith went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 4, 2019. Dolores was born in Akron, Ohio to William Grant and Ruth Cantrell on April 26, 1932. She attended Akron Public Schools. While raising a family she worked at the Ravenna Arsenal. She later worked as a home health aide for Rockynol Agency.

She enjoyed reading, taking trips to Las Vegas, playing the Ohio Lottery, and tending to her roses. Dolores loved her grandchildren most of all and she also adored cats.

Relatives that transitioned before Dolores are husband, Marcus O. Smith; daughter, Pamela Hunt; brother, Billy Grant, and sister, Eleanor McCraney.

Dolores leaves behind daughter, Cynthia E. Robinson; grandchildren, Kimberly McCraney of Akron, Ohio, Andrew Greene of Columbus, Ohio, Marcus Hunt of Los Angeles, California, Kelly Goodlow of Vallejo, California, Ivan Goodlow of California, and Angele J. Smith of Lexington, Ohio. She also leaves behind a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

No services will be held.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
