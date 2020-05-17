Dolores Mae Lauro
Dolores Mae Lauro (Turner), of St. Petersburg, FL, born in Akron, Ohio August 31, 1933, was 86 years old. Adopted by Margaret and Walt Turner as an infant, Dolores was raised in Akron, OH where she graduated from Kenmore High School 1951 and worked as a telephone operator. On May 10th 1952 Dolores married Fred Lauro also of Akron. She was a house wife and a wonderful loving mother of five. In her younger years she enjoyed playing Bocci at the Italian Civic Club and listening to music. She loved her children unconditionally and loved being with them at family events. In 1985 Dee and Fred moved to St. Petersburg, FL after Fred retired from Roadway Express. Dolores was a Catholic. Dolores Lauro passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2020. She is survived by husband of 68 years, Fred Lauro; sons, Michael Lauro, Fred Lauro, Tony (Tammy) Lauro and Greg Lauro; daughter, Debbie (Bob) Jacobs; grandchildren, Fred (April) Lauro, Anthony (Marisa) Lauro, Joe Lauro, Michael Lauro, Melissa Lauro, Hannah Lauro, Louis Lauro and Benjamin Lauro; great grandchildren, Austin Lauro, Gary Gwinn, Avery Lauro, Ayden Watson and Azalea Lauro. She will be sorely missed. On line guestbook at davidcgross.com. David C. Gross Funeral Home, St. Petersburg, Florida is serving the family.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

