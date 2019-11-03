Home

Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-3032
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
1580 Brown St,
Akron, OH
Dolores Mayfield Obituary
, "Dolly" Dolores Camille Mayfield, "Dolly", 72, of Akron, passed away peacefully and quietly to her Lord on October 29, 2019. She was a beloved teacher for many years at St. Paul. Dolly loved her animals, shopping, and her husband, Carl. Dolly is survived by her husband, Carl Mayfield of 36 years; Gina Brogan-Krim, Michelle (Tim) Rix, Kris (Trisha) King, Jon (Tracy) King, Kristen (Jeff) Mansfield, Julianna Sipe; nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and cherished animals Dinah, Rosie, and GiGi. She was preceded in death and joined in loving arms to her parents, Gertrude King-Schiff and Keith King. Special thanks are given to all of her doctors, nurses (Katie), caregivers in the home and at Akron General. When feathers fall, Angels tread. Dolly will be deeply missed. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1580 Brown St,. Akron. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Hennessy Funeral Home (corner of York and Main) 552 N. Main St., Akron.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 3, 2019
