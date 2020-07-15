1/1
Dolores Michelle Whaley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
also known as G-Mom Dolores Michelle Whaley also known as G-Mom, passed away on July 5, 2020. Dolores graduated from John R. Buchtel High School, later receiving her Bachelor's degree from the University of Akron, Master's Degree from Kent State University, and was currently pursuing her Doctorate degree. She worked as a teacher for Canton City and Akron Public Schools for many years, retiring in August 2019 from Akron Public Schools. Dolores was also a member of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority. Dolores was preceded in death by father, Thomas Major Whaley Sr.; grandchildren, Aarion Epps, and TY'Yana Gisentaner. Dolores leaves to cherish her loving memory mother, Barbara Whaley of Houston, TX; siblings, Thomas Jr. (Marina) of Leesburg, VA and Mary (Polly) Whaley of Barberton, OH, and Lynn Jeffries of Houston, TX.; children, Homell (Tommy), Barbara and Rebecca Calhoun and Matthew Gisentaner, all of Akron, OH and Timothy Gisentaner of Missouri City, TX; step-children, John, Brian and Chris (Kristi) Gisentaner; grandchildren, Asmar Epps, Melvin Terry, Mia, Timothy, Matt, Micah, Zoe, Bailey, Nova, and Conner Gisentaner; great-grandchildren, Avien and Avier Epps, and Malani Terry; special friends, Frederick Gisentaner, Evita Ely, Tiffany Lundy-Martin, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Friends may call on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. In response to COVID-19, 10 people will be allowed in to view at a time. Private services will immediately follow. Services will be live streamed at 12 noon at www.sommervillefuneralservice.com. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Mu Rho Chapter P.O. Box 382 Akron, OH 44309 to support the Barbara Whaley Scholarship Fund. Condolences can be sent to Rebecca Calhoun, 342 Beechwood Dr., Akron, OH 44320. 330-836-2725




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Sommerville Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sommerville Funeral Home
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 14, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Candace Campbell Jackson
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved