also known as G-Mom Dolores Michelle Whaley also known as G-Mom, passed away on July 5, 2020. Dolores graduated from John R. Buchtel High School, later receiving her Bachelor's degree from the University of Akron, Master's Degree from Kent State University, and was currently pursuing her Doctorate degree. She worked as a teacher for Canton City and Akron Public Schools for many years, retiring in August 2019 from Akron Public Schools. Dolores was also a member of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority. Dolores was preceded in death by father, Thomas Major Whaley Sr.; grandchildren, Aarion Epps, and TY'Yana Gisentaner. Dolores leaves to cherish her loving memory mother, Barbara Whaley of Houston, TX; siblings, Thomas Jr. (Marina) of Leesburg, VA and Mary (Polly) Whaley of Barberton, OH, and Lynn Jeffries of Houston, TX.; children, Homell (Tommy), Barbara and Rebecca Calhoun and Matthew Gisentaner, all of Akron, OH and Timothy Gisentaner of Missouri City, TX; step-children, John, Brian and Chris (Kristi) Gisentaner; grandchildren, Asmar Epps, Melvin Terry, Mia, Timothy, Matt, Micah, Zoe, Bailey, Nova, and Conner Gisentaner; great-grandchildren, Avien and Avier Epps, and Malani Terry; special friends, Frederick Gisentaner, Evita Ely, Tiffany Lundy-Martin, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Friends may call on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. In response to COVID-19, 10 people will be allowed in to view at a time. Private services will immediately follow. Services will be live streamed at 12 noon at www.sommervillefuneralservice.com
. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Mu Rho Chapter P.O. Box 382 Akron, OH 44309 to support the Barbara Whaley Scholarship Fund. Condolences can be sent to Rebecca Calhoun, 342 Beechwood Dr., Akron, OH 44320. 330-836-2725