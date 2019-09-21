Home

Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Dolores Pearl (Rankin) Gentner


1920 - 2019
Dolores Pearl (Rankin) Gentner Obituary
Dolores Pearl Gentner (Rankin) Dolores Pearl Gentner (Rankin) peacefully passed away at the age of 99 years old on September 17, 2019 at Manor Care in Carmel, IN. She was a resident of Akron, OH for many years. Dolores was born on August 28, 1920. Dolores was the wife of Raymond Louis Gentner who preceded her in death. Dolores was the loving mother of William Raymond Gentner who sadly also preceded her in death. Dolores was the sister of Maxine Gentner (Joseph) and William Hupp (Betty). They were very close and enjoyed their time spent together. Dolores is survived by her grandchildren, Jeffry Gentner (Terri) and Beth Smith (Joseph); and her dear great-grandchildren, Liam, Rose Cosette and Spencer Smith. Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with services beginning at 1 p.m., Pastor Bud Couts officiating. Entombment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Condolences and memories may be shared with the Gentner family at the funeral home website. Bacher - Portage Lakes 330-644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 21, 2019
