) Dolores Cort, 89, of Akron, passed away July 26, 2020. She was born February 1, 1931 in Akron to the late John and Violet Reynolds. Dolores was an Akron public school teacher for over 30 years, taking a leave of absence during that time to raise her three children. In her free time, she volunteered at the Akron Blind Center and enjoyed many types of crafting, including sewing, knitting, cross stitch and card making. She was a lifetime member of Weight Watchers but took great pride in baking her famous cinnamon rolls for her family and friends. Later in life, Dolores enjoyed playing bingo and partaking in other activities while socializing with fellow residents at Cardinal Retirement Village. Dolores was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Bill Sr.; daughter, Colleen Sager and great grandson, Riley Harness. She is survived by her son, Bill Jr. (MaryAnne) Cort; daughter, Cindy Cort; grandchildren, Jeremy Sager, Joseph (Melissa) Cort, Robin (Scott) Agnew, Stephanie (Chris) Harness and David Cort; great grandchildren, Emily, Clara, Emily Grace and Violet. She also leaves behind brother, Don (Patsy) Reynolds; sisters, Nancy (John) Stout and Marge James; as well as many other loving family and friends. Per Dolores' wishes, cremation has taken place and she will be peacefully laid to rest next to her husband at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Dolores' name to Firestone Park United Methodist Church, 250 North Firestone Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44301 or to the Akron Blind Center, 325 E. Market St., Akron, Ohio 44304. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com
