TOGETHER AGAIN Dolores Smith (nee Rothermel) of Cuyahoga Falls loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, was born on October 13, 1929 and died peacefully on July 31, 2020 of natural causes. She graduated from St. Martha's grade school in 1943 and St. Mary's High School in 1947. She worked at Buckeye State Credit Union. She was active member of River Estates garden club. She possessed a uniquely strong heart and a highly capable mind. She exemplified maternal leadership in her family, never failing to be a guide in tough decisions and a judge in moral cases. She possessed an affinity for fun and adventure, loving the simple joys in life such as a stylish outfit, a decent game of bridge, a classy piece of home decor, or a trip to somewhere new and exciting. She found love and support in the Catholic Church, which acted as a strong foundation for her throughout her entire life. In addition, she possessed amazing financial acuity and quick wit that made her an excellent conversationalist. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Vincent Smith Sr. for 60 years who preceded her in death and an infant baby girl. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Robert; siblings, Ralph and Bernice Rothermel. She leaves behind brother, Jerry; three sons, Michael (Denise), Patrick and Thomas Jr. (Lisa) and daughter Colleen (Steve), and special family Karen Wetzel; grandchildren, Nicholas, Sarah, Julie, Kathy, Lauren, Delaney and Ryan, and four precious great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Eugenes Catholic Church in Cuyahoga Falls. The family would like to thank the Village of St. Edwards staff for the wonderful care they offered Dolores over the past three years and for the tender care that SummaCare Hospice especially Pam provided. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Village of St. Edwards Fairlawn.