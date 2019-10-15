|
Dolores Twigg departed this world for heaven on October 11, 2019. Being her lovable self, Dolores was quite spoiled by the staff at The Gardens at Cuyahoga Falls. She was so easy to love, to them, she was no longer Dolores, but "Grandma". She and her husband, Jim, were avid roller skaters. Their love affair began in 1948 at the roller rink. They both enjoyed many summers together fishing at Rice Lake, in Canada. When Dolores wasn't spending time with family, she volunteered at her church or was crocheting hats for the homeless. Dolores was a devoted Christian and a wonderful example of strength and God's love. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Jim, and granddaughter, Tanika Twigg. Dolores is loved, and always will be, by her children, Becky (Ross) Wise, Jim Twigg, Laura (Herman) Smiley, and Dara (Greg) Snyder; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. Per her wishes, a private family Celebration of Life will be held. She will be laid to rest, with Jim, at the Ohio Western Reserve Cemetery. Arrangements by Cox-McNulty Funeral Home-Barberton, 330-745-3311
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 15, 2019