Domenica (Kay) Balogh
) Domenica (Kay) Balogh (nÃ©e Blasio), 96, passed away August 4, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Florida. Kay was born in Akron, Ohio to Erasmo and Maria Blasio on April 30, 1924. In addition to her parents and seven siblings, Joseph, Nick, Marco, Tony, Rose, Jennie and Camille, Kay was preceded in death by her loving husband, James and oldest daughter, Patricia Bowman. Kay is survived by her daughters, Carolyn (Mike) Thomas and Marilyn (Steve) Covins; her granddaughters, Charity Fulbright and Joy Wooten; great-grandchildren, Laura and Patrick Jr.; sisters-in-law, Dolores Balogh and Ann Wingerter; brothers-in-law, Frank Balogh and Todd Wingerter; many nieces, nephews and friends.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 30, 2020.
