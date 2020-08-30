Domenick Carl Felice entered his eternal home on 08/22/2020 after a long illness. He was born in New Castle, Pa. on the fourth of July, 1929 to Joseph and Rose Felice. After high school he worked on the B&O Railroad until he joined the U.S. Army. He was sent to Korea and served 2 years on the front lines. He was honorably discharged and returned safely home. He then attended Youngstown University and earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was hired by Goodyear Aerospace and eventually by Goodyear Tire and Rubber where he designed Bus tires until he retired. Before moving to Akron in 1956 he married his beloved wife Shirley Ann Banko and they would have celebrated their 64th anniversary on September 1st. They lived in Akron most of their married life where they raised their 3 children, Cory, Lisa and Christopher. He was a loving father and grandfather but it was his deep love and selfless care that he shared for his wife that will never be forgotten in our hearts and minds. He played baseball early on for Goodyear and also enjoyed bowling and golfing in retirement with his buddies. He was also a skilled fisherman and hunter most of his life. He was very much known to be the handyman of handymen. He could build and repair just about anything for anybody that was needed or wanted. He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved son, Christopher Domenick; brother, Joseph (Angeline) and sister Rita Rossi (David) and three nephews, David and Max Rossi and Michael David Banko III. He leaves behind his wife, Shirley; 2 precious daughters, Corinne Schulz (Charles) and Lisa Roeger (Edward); two loving grandchildren, Madeline and Domenick Schulz. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel where the family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Dom and Shirley's home parish of Immaculate Conception Church, 2101 17th St. SW, Akron, OH., 44314. The family is grateful to the staff of Pleasant Point and Pleasant View for their loving care.