Dominic Michael Pedulla, "Dom", age 81, passed away, peacefully, at home on June 22, 2020, surrounded by his wife and loving family. He was born on June 1, 1939 in Akron, Ohio, the son of the late Leonard and Rose (nee Cardillo) Pedulla and was a 1957 graduate of Hower Vocational High School. He worked for the United Parcel Service and retired after 29 years in 1998. Dominic spent his life as a jazz musician and played the bass every chance he had. Dominic was always very loving, selfless and a very dedicated and devoted family man. Other than his parents, Dominic was preceded in death by his nephew, Frankie Pedulla; his brothers-in-law, Joe Gallo, Tony Owen, Girard "Mike" Michl and Tim Sittser. Dominic was a loving husband to the former, Judith Sittser, whom he married on October 21, 1961; his three children, Gina, Nicholas (Beth), and Vincent Pedulla; and his siblings, Mary Gallo, Betty (Tony) Catalano, Josephine Owen, and Frank Pedulla; and his sister-in-law, Carole Michl. His grandchildren, Lindsey (Jonathan) Schulz, Korrie (Ray) DiSanto, Amber (Dan) Olszewski, Kaley Pedulla, Kenneth Barker, Cassandra Pedulla, Vincent "Vinny" Pedulla, and Melissa Pedulla; and great-grandchildren, Dominic, Gianna, Maria, and Francesca "Frankie" DiSanto, Molly, Brady, and Hudson Schulz, and Addison Olszewski, all survive. Friends and family may visit at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2020 followed by a private family service. We do ask that everyone adhere to Social Distancing Guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the local Alzheimer's Association
in remembrance of Dominic.