Dominic A. Gionti Sr. passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. Dom began his journey in Mechanicville, NY on May 20, 1927, the firstborn son of Anthony and Rose (Bagnoli) Gionti. At three years old, Dom and his younger brother, Ralph were placed in St. Mary's children's home in Binghamton, NY. "In those years, five of them to be exact, my mother and father divorced." In January 1935, with stepmother, Ruth (Carmichael-Biggie), the family started a new life in Barberton, Ohio, where he "lived a decent childhood with many fond memories." A 1946 graduate of Barberton High School, Dom enlisted in the Air Corps, serving three years. On May 20, 1950, Dom married JoAnn (Johnson), with whom he spent the next 61 years of his journey. They raised six children while owning Pioneer Radio & TV and then Dom's Deli in Barberton. From 1964 to 1989, Dom worked for Ohio Edison as a sales leader and manager. Upon retirement, Dom and Jo traveled the country before he started working again in 1989 at West Point Market and later for Berid's Lighting in Akron. Dom and Jo enjoyed road-trips with the family out West and to Northern Minnesota, where they were part of the "river beaten" club after a day-long canoeing trip down the Mississippi River. After five years at Berid's, Dom went back to West Point Market, retiring again in 2011 at the age of 84. A cherished moment in Dom's journey was in 2010, when he visited extended family in Marcianise, Italy, seeing where his father began his journey. Dom's real pleasures in life, aside from his family, were gardening, shooting pool, playing cards, cooking, bowling, and cheering on Cleveland's sports teams, especially the Browns. He luckily had season tickets to the 1964 Browns championship season. Dom cherished his monthly dinner club and card games with lifelong friends. His final years were spent at Brookdale Clare Bridge in Montrose, where he loved the residents and staff. Dom is survived by his children, Dominic (Pattianne) Gionti, Jr., Jovanna Gionti, Nina (Bill Moll) Gionti, Julieanne (Tom) Singleton, John (Lisa) Gionti, and Barbara Gionti; his grandchildren, Barry Ash, Shannon Ash, Kelly (Andrew Christopulos) Gionti, Christian Gionti, Matthew (Megan) Gionti, Nicholas Gionti, Corey Singleton, and Jason Singleton; and great-grandson, Dominic Gates. Dom also leaves behind his best friend and cat, Shorty; and many other family members and friends. Preceding Dom on his next journey was wife, JoAnn; father, Anthony; mother, Rose (Bagnoli); stepmother Ruth (Carmichael-Biggie); and brother, Ralph. Dom always said, "I am a lucky man." We are all lucky to have called him our father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, friend, and family. A celebration of Dom's life will be held at a later date and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, Foundation. https://www.alzinfo.org/donate/donation_form/
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020