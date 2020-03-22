|
Dominic A. Rizzo, Sr., 92, was born on May 16, 1927 and passed away March 20, 2020. He was born and lived all of his life in Akron. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Austria during World War II. Dominic worked diligently for McKesson Drug Company as a salesman to hospitals and retired in 1989 with 47 years service. He joined the Unione Abruzzese Society (now the Italian Center) in 1977 and has been a member for 43 years. During that time he held various officer positions and served on many committees, including his most recent position as Acting Manager of the Ristorante Abruzzo weekly spaghetti dinner. He also was a past member and past President of the Council of Italian-American Societies and had always been active in the Italian community. His strong work ethic and dependability made him an inspiration and respected role model in the community and to all those around him. He married Viola November 8, 1947 and began a family. His legacy is his large, close family that still sees each other and genuinely loves to spend time together. Dominic enjoyed going on vacations to Olgebay and Las Vegas, where he loved going to the casinos. He also loved Sunday family meals, cruising, watching sports and frequent sleepovers with his grandchildren. Dominic loved his family and his Italian heritage. There are many great family moments including their 60th wedding anniversary in Italy, where they visited his family hometown of Finocchito and met his first cousin and their family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Angelina Rizzo; sister, Jennifer Barbuto; brother, Carmen Rizzo. Dominic is survived by his wife of 72 years, Viola; sons, Frank (Mary Lynne) Rizzo of Stow, Vincent (Marie) Rizzo of Akron, Dominic Jr. (Pattie) Rizzo of Green, Anthony (Jeff) Rizzo of Lakewood; 16 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and friends. There will be a Celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Francis De Sales Church, 4019 Manchester Road, Akron, OH 44319.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2020