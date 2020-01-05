|
|
Dominic Anthony Stillo, 89, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Greenview Assisted Living. Dominic was born September 27, 1930 to Phillip and Celestina Stillo in Akron and had been an area resident his entire life. He was a veteran of the Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was employed by Ford Motor Co. as a painter for over 30 years, retiring in 1985. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Jednota Branch 553 and Ford Retirees. He served as president of the Firestone Park Primetimers. Dominic was preceded in death by his wife, Yolanda in 2008. He is survived by his wife, Donna (Gramley); children, Donna (Mike) Aller, Mary (Jerry-dec.) Hart, Rose Stillo (Tracy Grainger) and Phil (Mary) Stillo; grandchildren, Ryan (Jackie) and Logan (Ali) Rife, Michael and Meghan Aller, Nikki (Hector) Cristales and Tony (Michelle) and Dante Stillo; great grandchildren, Rocco, Lucas and Ava Rose Rife and Addison and Vincent Cristales. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1034 Brown St., Akron, OH 44301, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 5, 2020