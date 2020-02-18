|
Dominic Olivo passed away February 14th, 2020 at the age of 92. Dominic was devoted to his family. He enjoyed golfing and playing cards. He owned and operated Don's Shoe Hospital in Wallhaven for 50 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carmela, and brother, Frank. He is survived by daughters, Debbie D'Antonio, Donna Lynn Baker (Jim); son, Anthony (Rayette); grandchildren, Dominico (Sonja), Hannah, Antonio Olivo, Emily Baker, and sister, Frances Goldman. A special thanks for friend and neighbor, Rita Shafer There will be no calling hours. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19th at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Cuyahoga Falls. Entombment at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to .
