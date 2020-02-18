Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Homes
810 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-7116
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dominic Olivo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dominic E. Olivo


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dominic E. Olivo Obituary
Dominic Olivo passed away February 14th, 2020 at the age of 92. Dominic was devoted to his family. He enjoyed golfing and playing cards. He owned and operated Don's Shoe Hospital in Wallhaven for 50 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carmela, and brother, Frank. He is survived by daughters, Debbie D'Antonio, Donna Lynn Baker (Jim); son, Anthony (Rayette); grandchildren, Dominico (Sonja), Hannah, Antonio Olivo, Emily Baker, and sister, Frances Goldman. A special thanks for friend and neighbor, Rita Shafer There will be no calling hours. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19th at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Cuyahoga Falls. Entombment at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dominic's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -