|
|
Dr. (Giovinazzo) Dr. Dominic P. Janini (Giovinazzo), 89, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born July 21, 1930 in Ravenna, Dominic was a resident of the Portage Lakes where he practiced dentistry for many years. Dominic was a 1948 graduate of Ravenna High School and a 1955 graduate of The Ohio State University College of Dentistry. After earning his D.D.S, he proudly served his country in the United States Army Dental Corps on active duty for two years, achieving the rank of Captain, followed by four years of service in the United States Army Reserve. After his discharge from the service, Dominic established his dental practice in the Portage Lakes, where he practiced until 1993. Dominic enjoyed his many years of service to his patients, his community and his church. Above all, Dominic was a kind, patient, unselfish and generous husband, father and grandfather who set an example for his family of what love means. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Philomena Giovinazzo of Ravenna. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 59 years, Dolores (Wright) of Fairlawn; his brothers, Anthony (Sally) Giovinazzo of Medina, and Lawrence Giovinazzo of Ravenna; sister-in-law, Joanne Giovinazzo of Stow; his sons, Charles (Tina) Janini of Concord, N.C., Dr. Thomas (Kathryn) Janini of Medina, Paul (Dana) Janini of Green, Robert Janini of Englewood, CO and his daughter, Ellen Giovinazzo (Tim Myers) of Columbus. He also leaves his seven grandchildren, Greg, Philip (Miriam), Tristan (Emmalee), Charles (Alexander), Daniel, Edward, and Emily. Special thanks to the staff at Brookdale Montrose and Brookdale Hospice for their kind and gentle care. Calling hours will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 4-7 PM at House of Eberhardt Funeral Home, 472 W Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. New Franklin, OH 44319 Funeral service will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Francis Desales Parish. Internment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , P.O. Box 96011, Washington D.C. 20090-6011 in memory of Dr. Dominic P. Janini (Giovinazzo). Please sign the guestbook at www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 10, 2019