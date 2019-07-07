Home

Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 745-3131
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:45 PM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
Don A. Seeker Obituary
Don A. Seeker

Don A. Seeker, 77, went home to be with the Lord, July 4, 2019. Don lived in the Akron-Barberton area most of his life. He retired from B&W with over 30 years service.

He is currently Master, and was a past master of the Mt. Akra Lodge #680, he was a past Soverign Prince A.A.S.R., Valley of Akron where he was awarded the Meritorious Service Award. He also belonged to all York Rite Bodies, Tadmor Shrine and The Knight Masons of Ireland.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Mary; daughter, Donna Donofrio (Edward); granddaughter, Claire Cassens; grandson, Paul Cassens; great grandsons, Felix and Nicholas; aunts, and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron where Mt. Akra Lodge #680 will conduct a Masonic service at 6:45 followed by Funeral Service at 7 p.m. with Rev. Samuel Ciccolini officiating. Private inurnment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. For those that wish, memorial contributions can be made to the I.C.C. Food Pantry, 2101 17th St SW Akron, Ohio 44314.

The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Seeker family. Messages and memories of Don can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019
