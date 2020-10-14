(Eddie) Don E. Hissam (Eddie), 82, passed away October 7, 2020 at Shelby Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility in Sidney, Ohio. He was born July 18, 1938 to the late Harvey Burton and Clara (Frye) Hissam. On September 17, 1988 he married Mary Ruth (Grubbs) Green who survives. Eddie is also survived by three children, Bill (Shelley) Hissam, Pam (Bill) Hoover of Florida and Kim (Doug) Mitchell of Kent, Ohio; three grandchildren, Jessica (Brian) DeConinck, Dana and Jonna Mitchell; three great grandchildren, Adrienne, Caroline, and Nathan; two step-children: John Green and Mary Bell; four step-grandchildren: Jack, Will, Sam and Maggie Green. He was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters. Eddie graduated from Ellet High School in Akron, Ohio in 1956, from Ohio Northern University in Ada, Ohio in 1961 with a B.S. in Pharmacy. He achieved his lifetime goal to be a pharmacist for 50 years in 2011, working in retail stores in northeast Ohio and most recently at Aries Pharmacy in Russell's Point, Ohio. He loved flowers, especially dahlias and roses, was active in church, sang in the choir, was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Montra, Ohio. He even sang a baritone solo "Joseph's Song" on Christmas eves several years ago. He was a sweet man, dedicated and compassionate to his family, friends and patrons. He will be sorely missed. A Celebration of Life is planned for the future. Jennings Farley & Seeley Funeral Home & Crematory, West Liberty is handling the arrangements.







