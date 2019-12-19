Home

Services
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Westchester Cemetery
Don E. Monroe


1949 - 2019
Don E. Monroe Obituary
Don E. Monroe, 70, went home to be with our beloved Saviour on December 17, 2019, after a short but fiercely fought illness. He was born July 21, 1949, in Orlando Fla., but lived most of his life in Ohio. He was a 1967 graduate of Garfield High School in Akron and a Vietnam Veteran who was stationed in Germany and served as a military policeman in the US Army from 1970 - 1972 during the war. After 27 years as a bus driver and self-employed contractor, he and Florence, his devoted wife of 43 years, made a winter home in Port Charlotte, Florida. He recently wrote and published a Christian book called, "Marriage, Money & Separation." He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and a friend to everyone he met. He loved being outdoors and teaching his grandchildren about the "old days". While we will miss him with our whole hearts, we find hope in knowing we will see him again. Don was preceded in death by his son, Timothy E.; father, Harold E.; mother Rosemary (nee Daugherty); and brother, Jerry Monroe. He is survived by his wife, Florence; daughters, Carolyn (Kris) Crosier, Julie (Quinton) Cutler and Denise (Bryce) Elliott; and grandchildren, Alex Cutler, Kinsey, Katie, and Travis Elliott, and Ryan and Grayson Crosier. "O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory? But thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ." I Corinthians 15:55, 57 The family will receive friends on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel, 760 E. Market St. Graveside service will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Westchester Cemetery. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 19, 2019
