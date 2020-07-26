1/1
Don "D.J." Millward
Don "D.J." Millward went home to be with Jesus on July 23, 2020, after a short but very dignified battle with lung cancer. You couldn't have asked for a greater husband, father, brother, or friend. D.J. loved sports, camping, and serving the Lord. He was very active in his church, loved driving the church bus, and serving the community. An avid runner, D.J. participated in the Akron Marathon, Turkey Trot, and Self -less Elf Run until his cancer started to wear him down. Most of all, he could make you laugh. To say he will be missed is an understatement. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Cathy; daughter, Kayleigh Millward; stepsons, Thomas (Susan) Robinson Jr., Aaron Robinson, and Derek Robinson; siblings, Harry (Madeline) Millward, Mary Richardson-Millward, Mikki (Orin) Eihinger, Charles (Adam) Millward, and Danny (Stacey) Millward; grandson, Bently Robinson; many nieces and nephews; and best friend, James Lehman. D.J. was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Janet Millward and brother, Michael Millward. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. immediately followed by a funeral service at Celebration Church, 688 Dan St., Akron, OH 44310. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Celebration Church
JUL
31
Funeral service
Celebration Church
Memories & Condolences
July 26, 2020
Really a good guy. Way to young.
James Chambers
Neighbor
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
