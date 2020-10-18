Don Ries passed away peacefully on October 5 following years of declining health. He was born in Akron to Ford and Florence Ries, the oldest of three boys. Don graduated from Akron Central HS, where he starred in baseball, one of many sports he loved playing and watching. He was a well-known and respected painter/wallpaper hanger in the area for over 60 years. Most importantly, Don received Jesus and was ready to meet his Savior. His hard work, gentle spirit, and kindness to all will never be forgotten. Preceded in death by his parents and brother Bob; Don is survived by wife, Doris; daughters, Beth Montgomery, Debra Stupar and Claudia (Mark) Nichols; step-sons, Eric and Todd Stone; grandchildren, Heather and Jon Kirkpatrick, Clint and Bethany Nichols and great-grandson, Jordan Kirkpatrick; brother, Larry (Linda) Ries; and many special friends and extended relatives. Cremation has taken place and there will be no formal service. Memorials may be made to Summa Hospice, 1077 Gorge Blvd., Akron, OH 44310.







