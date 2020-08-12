1/1
Dona L. Temple
1938 - 2020
Dona L. Temple, 81, of New Franklin, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at her home. Born on August 26, 1938 in Glen Campbell, PA to the late Bud and Mildred (Fuller) Fisher, she had been a New Franklin resident for most of her adult life and was a member of Community Church of Portage Lakes. She enjoyed gardening, family, listening to Elvis, cooking, loved her cats and all animals and was a volunteer for many years at Barberton Citizens Hospital. Dona was a dedicated wife and mother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman and son, Jeffery Temple. Dona is survived by her children, Bruce Temple, Shirley (Steve) LaPolla, Michael (Patty) Temple and Pamela Temple; grandchildren, Sarah, Jeffery Jr., Jordan, Nathanial, Joshia, and Shaina; sister, Norma (Lou) Cooper; and best friend, Bess Wilkinson. Funeral Services will be held FRIDAY, 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93), Canal Fulton, Rev. Dr. Margaret Asabea-Aboagye officiating. Burial at Manchester Cemetery. Visitation Friday ONE HOUR PRIOR to service time at the funeral home. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 12, 2020.
