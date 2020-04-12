Home

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Donald A. Borovitz

Donald A. Borovitz Obituary
Donald Alexander Borovitz, 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Miona Geriatric Nursing Home in Ideal, Ga. He was born in Akron, Ohio on October 1, 1939 to the late Alexander and Anne Borovitz. Donald was a graduate of Garfield High School and worked as a salesman at Bitner Auto Sales. He loved the great outdoors and was a loner, more of a free spirit. His greatest love is the rolling hills, scenery and friendliness that he found in Ohio Amish Country where he spent much of his time. He enjoyed spending time with animals. From horses to rabbits to dogs, he had a gentle nature that could calm them all. His biggest hobby was buying used cars and working on them himself to perfect them. In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his sister, Catherine Anne Miglin. He is survived by his niece, Lorilee (Swan) Baggott and her family of New Milford, CT, and many cousins. Donald will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Akron. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of Donald's life will be celebrated at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020
