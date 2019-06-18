Donald A. Leap



Donald A. Leap, 48, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on June 15, 2019. He was born August 23, 1970 in Akron, the son of Donald G. and Carol Leap. He worked for Alside Corporation. In his free time, he loved fishing, spending time in nature and he appreciated all types of animals and wildlife. He will always be remembered as a very caring man of few words, who had a great sense of humor. Donald was preceded in death by his father, Donald G. Leap. He is survived by his mother, Carol Martin; daughters, Maci and Emily Leap; son, Tony Battalio; wife, Marci Leap; as well as his siblings, Jeannine Lewis, Gary and Ronald Leap; Stacy Dempsey, Chrissy and Jimmy Leap. Visitation will be 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street), where funeral services will immediately folllow at 6:30 p.m., Pastor Nancy Taylor will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Falls Cancer Club, 2253 3rd St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 and/or to help his young daughters in care of the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.