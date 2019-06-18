Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Leap
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald A. Leap

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald A. Leap Obituary
Donald A. Leap

Donald A. Leap, 48, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on June 15, 2019. He was born August 23, 1970 in Akron, the son of Donald G. and Carol Leap. He worked for Alside Corporation. In his free time, he loved fishing, spending time in nature and he appreciated all types of animals and wildlife. He will always be remembered as a very caring man of few words, who had a great sense of humor. Donald was preceded in death by his father, Donald G. Leap. He is survived by his mother, Carol Martin; daughters, Maci and Emily Leap; son, Tony Battalio; wife, Marci Leap; as well as his siblings, Jeannine Lewis, Gary and Ronald Leap; Stacy Dempsey, Chrissy and Jimmy Leap. Visitation will be 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street), where funeral services will immediately folllow at 6:30 p.m., Pastor Nancy Taylor will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Falls Cancer Club, 2253 3rd St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 and/or to help his young daughters in care of the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now