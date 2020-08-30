Mr. Cordy passed away on August 1st, 2020 near his home in Newberry, SC. Left behind to mourn is Brigette Bell, his partner and companion of 23 years. Born in Akron, Ohio, he was a beloved son of Katherine and Donald E. Cordy of Uniontown, and brother to John of Copley, and James of Durham, NC who miss him dearly. Don's loving extended family includes his nephew, Neil Cordy; niece, Colleen Cordy and grandnieces, Jordyn, Isabella and Gracie of Copley. He also leaves behind daughter, Kristen; cousins, Roger Cordi in Florida and Dave Cordi in Green. Donald attended Green High School where he excelled in sports and enjoyed the many friendships from those years and looked forward to the annual get-together to reminisce about those carefree times. He was employed by the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company and retired in 1996 after 32 years of service, however, his employment was interrupted by a stint in the Army from July 1969 to February 1971 during which time he honorably served his country in Vietnam and returned home awarded with two purple hearts. He enjoyed fishing and made the more to Lake Murray in South Carolina in 1999 and quickly acquired new friends to share his passion in the tri-state area. He was very well known and loved by many who waved at him as he rode by on his Harley during his daily "tour" and would proudly tell of neighbors who would wait for him to ride by each day for that simple interaction. Love is the climax of my happiness and the pinnacle of my pain. Love is the fire in my heart with an eternal flame. I love you, I miss you. B.







