Donald B. Dieterich
1935 - 2020
Donald Dieterich died peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on May 28, 2020. He was born in Akron to the late Harold and Edith Dieterich in 1935. He graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and spent 30 years in the tire industry. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara; son, Ward (Dawn); granddaughters, Danielle, Lexy, and Shelby Dieterich; and great-granddaughter, Alison of Cuyahoga Falls; and daughter, Michele (Jeff Lonn) of Hamilton, MT. Don lived a life of service to family and community. He was on the board of First Methodist Church, an active member of the Wesley Class, a volunteer ski patroller, on the board of First Federal Savings & Loan, President of Cuyahoga Valley Art Center Board, a volunteer for Good Neighbors, President of the Silver Lake Historical Society, a Silver Lake Village councilman, a volunteer with Junior Achievement, a volunteer at golf events for Children's Hospital, and an organizer of a large ski group to Michigan. Visitation from 4 - 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home. A Celebration of Donald's life will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Silver Lake Country Club, 12 - 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to First United Methodist Church or Good Neighbors of Cuyahoga Falls. To view the tribute video or leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
JUN
4
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Silver Lake Country Club
Funeral services provided by
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
