Donald B. Moore BARBERTON -- Donald B. Moore (Papa), 98, passed away on September 7, 2019, and was a proud World War II veteran. Donald's best years were spent with his family. He truly enjoyed his houseboat on the Ohio River with his loving wife Helen. After retirement they ventured on to live in Bradenton, Florida and returned to Ohio in 2000 for health reasons. Whenever we would try to persuade him to do something his famous reply would always be, "maybe I'll do it when the weather breaks." He won the battle against heart disease, colon cancer and prostate cancer, but when dementia came along the fight was over. I would like to thank Diane Miller for our "daily chats" and watching over Papa the way she did. We also will always hold a special place in our hearts for everyone who took such awesome care of him at Pleasant View Nursing Home, they are the ones who nicknamed him Papa and he loved it. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pearl and Bedford; stepmother, Kathryn; sisters, Hildreth Dibona (Joe); brother, Tommy; first wife, Virginia; second wife, Helen; son, Ed Tippel; daughter, Barbara House (Guy) and grandson, Frank House. I am sure they are all waiting with open arms to welcome him into heaven. He felt very safe and loved by each and every one of them. He definitely had a lot of guardian angels by his side, God Bless you all. He is survived by daughters, Carol (Russ) School and Pat (Ron) Mylnar; sister, Darlene (Bob) Woodring, granddaughters, Deborah (Bill) Hance, Kim (Dennis) Liddle and Cindy Currier; grandsons, Dave House and Darrell Clem (Shelly); and many more grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all who loved him so much. Per Donald's wishes, cremation has taken place and his life will be celebrated privately by family. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com. (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 15, 2019