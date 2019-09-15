Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald B. Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald B. Moore Obituary
Donald B. Moore BARBERTON -- Donald B. Moore (Papa), 98, passed away on September 7, 2019, and was a proud World War II veteran. Donald's best years were spent with his family. He truly enjoyed his houseboat on the Ohio River with his loving wife Helen. After retirement they ventured on to live in Bradenton, Florida and returned to Ohio in 2000 for health reasons. Whenever we would try to persuade him to do something his famous reply would always be, "maybe I'll do it when the weather breaks." He won the battle against heart disease, colon cancer and prostate cancer, but when dementia came along the fight was over. I would like to thank Diane Miller for our "daily chats" and watching over Papa the way she did. We also will always hold a special place in our hearts for everyone who took such awesome care of him at Pleasant View Nursing Home, they are the ones who nicknamed him Papa and he loved it. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pearl and Bedford; stepmother, Kathryn; sisters, Hildreth Dibona (Joe); brother, Tommy; first wife, Virginia; second wife, Helen; son, Ed Tippel; daughter, Barbara House (Guy) and grandson, Frank House. I am sure they are all waiting with open arms to welcome him into heaven. He felt very safe and loved by each and every one of them. He definitely had a lot of guardian angels by his side, God Bless you all. He is survived by daughters, Carol (Russ) School and Pat (Ron) Mylnar; sister, Darlene (Bob) Woodring, granddaughters, Deborah (Bill) Hance, Kim (Dennis) Liddle and Cindy Currier; grandsons, Dave House and Darrell Clem (Shelly); and many more grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all who loved him so much. Per Donald's wishes, cremation has taken place and his life will be celebrated privately by family. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com. (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now