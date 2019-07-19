Resources More Obituaries for Donald Armstrong Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald Burr Armstrong

Donald Burr Armstrong, 86, passed from this life into eternity on February 15, 2019 at his residence in Ohio. Born in Alfred, New York, on July 19, 1932, he was the firstborn child of Nellie Irene Warren and Robert Hood Armstrong. This obituary appears this weekend as a celebration of his birthday and life.



"Don" spent his formative years living on Park Street in the village of Alfred. Dubbed "Arnie" by his high school classmates, Don participated in senior chorus, basketball, soccer, track, and baseball, and served as sports editor for the high school yearbook. He was also president of the Senior Council. He graduated from AACS with the class of 1950 and entered Alfred University, graduating with a degree in Business Administration in 1954. During his time at AU, he was a member of the Interfraternity Council, Phi Delta Epsilon, the Business Club, and Lambda Chi Alpha, and served as the Men's Sports Editor for the Kanakadea (yearbook). He returned to Alfred in 2000 for the 50th reunion of the AASC class of 1950, and again in 2015 for the 65th class reunion.



After Alfred University graduation in 1954, Don was drafted by the U.S. Army and served in the military police in France on active duty for two years. In 1956 he joined Goodyear Aircraft Corporation as a Squadron Trainee, completed the program in 1958, and transferred to the Rim Plant as customer service staffman. He resumed his formal education at Kent State in their MBA program. In 1961, Don joined Goodyear International as sales staffman, serving in assignments in Special Products, Export Distributor Sales, Export Operations, and Export Customer Service until his retirement on November 1, 1998. Throughout his career in export sales positions at Goodyear he was able to take advantage of the French he learned while serving in the Army. In 1961, he married Shirlee O'Meara, who survives.



After moving to Ohio, Don lived in Kent, Akron, Tallmadge, and Stow. Don enjoyed fatherhood and participating in numerous activities with his children.



In addition to his wife, Don is also survived by his three sons, Craig (Kim) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Brian of Stow, Ohio; and Gavin



(Christine) of Columbus, Ohio; five grandchildren - Cooper, Ethan, Abigail, Gwyneth, and Lauren; a brother, Alan Burdick



(Judy) of Alfred Station, a niece, and several nephews. Donald was predeceased by his father and mother and sisters, Eleanor Grace Armstrong and Lois Roberta Armstrong.



A gravesite committal service will be held in Alfred Rural cemetery at a date to be announced. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 19 to July 21, 2019