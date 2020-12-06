1/1
Donald C. Morris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald C. Morris, 93, passed away November 23, 2020. He was born in Fulton, KY to the late Irby and Mary Sue (Williams) Morris and upon graduation from high school, enlisted in the US Navy. He served as helmsman and a bugler on the German, high-speed advanced technology SS Europa, which was captured by the Allies and altered for use as a US troop transport, bringing thousands of troops home from World War II. After the war, he earned his BS in Rubber Chemistry from the University of Akron and worked at R.T. Vanderbilt in Norwalk, CT, becoming a highly influential chemist specializing in latex. He co-authored the R.T. Vanderbilt Handbook, which was widely used throughout the rubber industry. Don was also active in the United Methodist Church, organizing a young men's Methodist Fellowship group and accepting various other leadership roles that enriched his spiritual life. In high school, Don organized and led a 13-piece dance band and in the Navy, he was often offered opportunities to play with professional bands that traveled with the SS Europa. As a professional musician, Don played in marching bands, jazz bands, an Italian opera concert band, dance bands, and accompanied choral presentations of the Messiah, but playing Big Band music was at the top of his list. He enjoyed golf, tennis, bridge and travel, and especially enjoyed broadening his education through over 10 years as a Kent State senior guest student. Don's marriage in 1971 to his loving wife, Juanita (Blount), brought deep joy into their lives. They were blessed with a blended family of five children: Donald L. (Larry) Morris of South Daytona, FL., Eric Lough of Akron, Kimberly (Alan) Steele of Potomac Falls, VA, Laura Murphy of South Dayton, FL and Mary Beth (Rick) Kester of Akron; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Marie Wilds. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Contributions in Don's name may be made to Family of Faith United Methodist Church, 800 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44305 or the charity of one's choice. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved