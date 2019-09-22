|
Donald C. Thayer Donald C. Thayer, 87, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown, Ohio. He was a life resident of the Akron area and was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the Korean War. Don was a member of The Chapel in Akron where he enjoyed being a greeter in his class. Preceded in death by his wife, Corinne. His extended family wishes to give a special thanks to the staff at the Ohio Veterans Home for all the care and support Don received over the years. A graveside service with military honors will be held Tuesday, September 24th at 3 p.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park with Pastor Isaac Van Epps officiating.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 22, 2019