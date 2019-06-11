Donald "Don" or "Tree Frog" Carl Buterbaugh



Donald Carl Buterbaugh, "Don" or "Tree Frog", age 67, passed away on June 8, 2019, with his family by his side.



Don was born in Akron on February 9, 1952, the son of the late Carl "Butch" and Anna (nee Shanholtz) Buterbaugh.



Other than his parents, Don was preceded in death by his siblings, Linda Blake and Ronald Buterbaugh.



Survivors include his loving wife, the former Marilyn Hagey, whom he married on September 20, 1975; his daughters, Michelle and Theresa Buterbaugh; his brother, William (Marilee) Buterbaugh; his wife's family, Linda Hagey, Mary Hagey, Katie (Brett) Aniol, Beth (John) Griffin, Mike (Niki) Hagey; and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving is his stepmother-in-law, Sandra Hagey Kuss.



Tree Frog was a proud member of the Born Free MC with many brothers that he greatly loved and had many great times.



Memories, of Don "Tree Frog", will keep him in our hearts.



Funeral services will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., where Pastor Gary Smith will celebrate Donald's life.



Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.



To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary