Donald "Donny" Carl Oliver, 53, of Akron, went home to be with the Lord November 30, 2020. Donny was born March 13, 1967, an Akron native who attended Buchtel High School (1986). He persued a career in truck driving mainly because of his love for traveling. Donny was a truck driver for over 23 years and was employed with Dayton Freight at the time of his death. "Donny O." as he was affectionately known, was a Pittsburg Steeler Enthusiast and Super Fan to say the least. He was a loving husband, devoted father, attentive brother and uncle, loyal friend, caring cousin and dedicated son. Donny was a "Proud Papa" phenomenal and nurturing father to his children and was most proud of his relationship with his grandchildren, Carter Kahlee Dingle and Razaria Hope Evans. Donny was preceded in death by his mother, Candice Oliver and is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Hope Evans-Oliver; daughter, Donella Oliver; bonus son, Carnell Evans (Tori); beloved, father, Roger Oliver (Gwen); brother, Roger E. Oliver (Falon); sister, Stacey Thomas (Jerry) and a host of cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, very close friends and extended family. The family will receive all friends Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc., 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 (330) 724-1201. Social distancing and mask required. A private family service will take place at Rhoden Memorial Home in Akron, Wednesday, December 9, 2020. In lieu of flowers a Donald Oliver Memorial Fund will be established through donation in honor of his unconditional love for his grandchildren. A good man leaves an inheritance to his children's children. Proverbs 13:22 (NKJV) This verse represents Donny Oliver's life goal and our families vision of generational wealth and legacy. Live stream can be found at this link: rhodenmemorialhome.com
The Live stream will start as soon as the service begins at 12:00 p.m. PST.