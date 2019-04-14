Donald "Donny" Charles Bond



Donald Charles "Donny" Bond, 61, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at his home. He was born February 21, 1958, in Akron, the son of Charles and Jacqueline Huth Bond.



Donny was preceded in death by his father; brother, David Bond, and his best furry friend, Dude the dog. He will be deeply missed by his mother, Jacqueline; brother, Daniel (Sue) Bond; sister Cheryl (Matt) Hayes, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and a great-nephew.



Donny was a member of Local 841, and loved to shoot pool and watch TV.



Friends may call Tuesday, April 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305. Those who would like to join the family to bring Donny to his final resting place, Edinburg Cemetery, should meet at the funeral home no later than 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday.