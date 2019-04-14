Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donald Charles Bond


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald Charles Bond Obituary
Donald "Donny" Charles Bond

Donald Charles "Donny" Bond, 61, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at his home. He was born February 21, 1958, in Akron, the son of Charles and Jacqueline Huth Bond.

Donny was preceded in death by his father; brother, David Bond, and his best furry friend, Dude the dog. He will be deeply missed by his mother, Jacqueline; brother, Daniel (Sue) Bond; sister Cheryl (Matt) Hayes, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and a great-nephew.

Donny was a member of Local 841, and loved to shoot pool and watch TV.

Friends may call Tuesday, April 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305. Those who would like to join the family to bring Donny to his final resting place, Edinburg Cemetery, should meet at the funeral home no later than 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday. If you would like to leave a message for the family, please visit www. NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
