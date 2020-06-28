Donald Cleophas Baker
Donald Cleophas Baker, 88, a long time resident of Coventry Township, went home to be with the Lord on June 17, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born to Cleophas and Helen Baker on October 29, 1931 in Everett, Pa. He graduated from Everett High School in 1949. In his High School yearbook he noted the three things he liked the most; driving his Plymouth, the movies, and Betty Jane. On February 24, 1952 Donald drove off in his Plymouth, as a newlywed, with the love of his life Betty Jane Snyder to spend the next 68 years together. Donald proudly served in the Army during the Korean War, was a member of the Portage Lakes Masonic Temple and retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber. He attended Lockwood Methodist Church, The Baptist Temple and later The First Baptist Church of Barberton. Don is survived by his wife, Betty Jane; daughter, Sabrina McQuay; daughter-in-law, Susan Baker; eight grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren. He is survived by his many nieces and nephews and his wife's siblings, Marvin Snyder, Kathleen Harclerode and Pauline Smith, all of Pa. He was preceded in death by his son, Keenan Baker; his sister, Betty Langham; and his son-in-law, Greg McQuay. Donald was an active member of the community and was a devout Christian his entire life. He lived a full and happy life, enjoyed reading his Bible, watching movies and travel. He loved to laugh and his daily driving of the Portage Lakes circle. He showed unconditional love and devotion to his wife, family, grandchildren, great grandchildren, friends and neighbors. We were all blessed by having him in our lives. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the St. Luke's Lutheran Community and Crossroads Hospice for the compassionate and respectful care provided to Donald during his time there. A special thanks to Jay and Lori Seeman and Tim and Karen Snyder for the love and care shown to him over the years. "We love ya, and we'll see ya soon!" In lieu of flowers consider making donations to the Alzheimer's Organization, Wounded Warriors or Crossroads Hospice in memory of Donald. A service celebrating his life will be held at a later date. Donald was laid to rest at the Lockwood Cemetery. You may share photos, memories, and other condolences with Donald's Family on his Tribute Wall at the funeral home website. (330) 644-0024 Bacher - Portage Lakes




June 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bacher Funeral Home Portage Lakes
