Donald Craig Zager, 73, died February 26, 2020. Born September 9, 1946 in Akron, Ohio to Robert Lewis and Eleanor Louise (Hull) Zager. He was a graduate of Kenmore High School (Class of 1964) and received a degree from the National Institute of Technology. Don retired from General Motors in Parma in 2004 after 33 1/2 years of dedicated service, including time at Terex before their move. Don loved sports, as a baseball pitcher during high school years, up to his favorite passion - golf. Anyone who played golf with Don knew they better bring their "A" game. Don loved his family and friends and had a great sense of humor. Family gatherings were one of Don's joys. Don was a self-sufficient man, the kind that took pride in such tasks as changing his own oil, fixing a leaky pipe, or rototilling his own garden. Don enjoyed growing his own vegetables, especially his Hungarian peppers. Don's love of Elvis Presley was unmatched, and some would say "The King" may have gotten his look from Don! Whether seeing Elvis in person while he was still alive, or visiting Graceland after his death, Elvis was "always on his mind." Preceded in death by his parents and brother, Darrell; he is survived by his wife of 53 amazing years, Carol; daughter, Michelle (Douglas) Vogus; son, Michael (Susan) Zager; grandchildren, Izabelle Zager and Ileena Zager; sisters, Deborah (Hector) Solis, Denise (John) Tichon, and Doreen (Ron) Thorne; many nieces and nephews, along with numerous friends. Friends may call at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., THURSDAY (3/5), from 5 to 8 p.m. Services will be held FRIDAY (3/6) at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Andy Alberts officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to JDRF Diabetes Assoc., St. Judes, or . To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2020