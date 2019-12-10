|
|
Donald E. Burrows, 78, passed away December 8, 2019. He was born September 18, 1941 in Grantsville, West Virginia, the son of the late Cecil and Edith Burrows. He lived most of his life in the Akron area and was a truck driver. Donald will always be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. His family meant everything to him. At a young age he excelled at baseball and was written up in the paper to be the next Mickey Mantle. Later on he enjoyed bowling, but his passion was fishing. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his daughter, Jeanne Marie Rees. Donald is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Fayetta Burrows; daughters, Pamela Jo (Mike) Hopkins, and Kimberly Dawn (Charles) Hamad; grandchildren, Danny Rees, Crystal (Kurt) Kornick, Michael Hopkins, Jake (Jen) Hopkins, Jessica (Michael) Arena, and Kyle (Amanda) Hamad; as well as seven great grandchildren. Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home, (791 East Market Street), where funeral services will immediately follow at 6:00 PM. Rev. Ray E. Robinson will officiate. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 10, 2019