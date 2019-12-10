Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Burrows
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald E. Burrows


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald E. Burrows Obituary
Donald E. Burrows, 78, passed away December 8, 2019. He was born September 18, 1941 in Grantsville, West Virginia, the son of the late Cecil and Edith Burrows. He lived most of his life in the Akron area and was a truck driver. Donald will always be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. His family meant everything to him. At a young age he excelled at baseball and was written up in the paper to be the next Mickey Mantle. Later on he enjoyed bowling, but his passion was fishing. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his daughter, Jeanne Marie Rees. Donald is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Fayetta Burrows; daughters, Pamela Jo (Mike) Hopkins, and Kimberly Dawn (Charles) Hamad; grandchildren, Danny Rees, Crystal (Kurt) Kornick, Michael Hopkins, Jake (Jen) Hopkins, Jessica (Michael) Arena, and Kyle (Amanda) Hamad; as well as seven great grandchildren. Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home, (791 East Market Street), where funeral services will immediately follow at 6:00 PM. Rev. Ray E. Robinson will officiate. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -