Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
BARBERTON --

Donald E. Combs, age 73, passed away on June 29, 2019.

Born on May 14, 1946 in Barberton to the late Elderad "Ed" and Mary (Williams) Combs, he was a lifelong resident of Barberton. A veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the U.S Army, Don was retired from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union #306. He was a member of the First Hungarian Club in Barberton and loved to spend time with his family and the Underwood Family. He especially enjoyed being with his grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents; step son, Mark Trillow Jr.; brother, Richard Combs, he is survived by his wife of 26 years, Dorothy; son, Joshua Combs, daughter, Debra Kelly both of Akron; step son, Josh Trillow of Barberton; grandchildren, Malorie, Maddox, Jack, Heather, Mike, Josh; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Karina; sister, Barb (Renny) Romain of Akron; numerous other family, brothers and sisters in-law, and friends.

Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grace Church, 3970 South Cleveland-Massillon Rd. Norton, OH, 44203 with Pastor Adam Speas, officiating. Inurnment with military honors will follow at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Family to receive friends from 9 a.m. until service time. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com

(Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 13, 2019
