Donald E Combs (Homie) passed away on September 23, 2020 at the age of 77 after fighting a battle with a sudden cancer. Donald was born in Akron, Ohio on October 28th, 1942. He is preceded in death by his parents Avie Combs and Ruth Boulton, brother Larry Combs and good friend Larry Powell. He is survived by his loving wife Loa Ann Combs, sister Shirley Engel (Michael), daughter Dannile Combs (Curtis Jenkins), son Bill Combs, granddaughter Brittani Stanley (Justin), grandson Tyler Smith (Silkia Lamolly), great grandson Justin Stanley Jr, good friend Charles Massrock and many friends that were like family. Donald was in the Navy and served as an Aircraft Engine Mechanic from February 1963 till January 1968. He worked at East End Welding for 30 years, Owner of Shirley's Tavern. He loved to hunt with friends and family in West Virginia. He always kept himself busy with working on trucks, four wheelers and tractors. He always knew how to keep a smile on everyone's face. The family will be having a Celebration of Life t.b.d