STOW -- Donald E. Cottrill, 84, died October 17, 2020. Don was born in Akron, Ohio on August 23, 1936. He was a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School. He retired from Cottrill's Kitchens & Baths where he was self-employed for many years. He was an active member of St. Eugene Catholic Church where he served as a lay minister. Don was an avid bowler with many 300 games. He enjoyed playing golf and following all sports on television and in the newspaper. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Genevieve (Possellt) Cottrill; wife, Joyce Cottrill; and brother, Robert Cottrill. He is survived by his children, Cheryl Watts, Michael (Suzy), Scott (Paula), Mark (Robin), Troy (Melissa), Chris (Lisa) and Teresa (Rick) Kavenagh; 22 grandchildren; four great grandchildren and numerous friends. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Eugene Catholic Church, 1821 Munroe Falls Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls 44221. Due to Covid pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. Private burial, Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Eugene Catholic Church. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)