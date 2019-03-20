Donald E.



Gordon



Donald E. Gordon, age 66, of Akron, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 peacefully at Home.



He was born in Akron on August 1, 1952, the son of the late William I. Gordon and the late Rhea J. (nee Clark) Gordon.



He leaves his daughter, Amber King; son, Nolan Ryan Gordon; brothers, Dennis I. Gordon, Dale E. (Melanie) Gordon, and William A."Al" (Mindy) Gordon; his sister-in-law, Rosemary Gordon; his uncle, David L. Gordon; his aunt, Barbara Gordon; his nephews and nieces, Nicholas, Derek (Mandy), Douglas (Jenna), Andrew (Amanda), Rachel, Vicki and Cameron. Also surviving are many great nieces, nephews and cousins. Special friends, Mike Cramer, Ron Carmack and Don Paul.



Donald was preceded in death by his siblings and twin, Douglas E. Gordon, Vicki Lynn Gordon Willis, and Daryl E. Gordon.



Don lived by the Alcoholics Anonymous motto of; One day at a time. He was proud to let you know that he was sober for over nine years.



Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Southeast Church of the Nazarene, 771 Dunbar Rd., Tallmadge, where Pastor Steve Salyers will celebrate Don's life.



Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service on Saturday.



Donald has been cremated and he will be laid to rest at a later time.



Memorial contributions may be sent to the Southeast Church of the Nazarene, 771 Dunbar Road, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278, in Don's memory.



James 1:2-3 Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face; trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance.