Calhoun Funeral Home and Cremation Service
23000 Rockside Road
Bedford Heights, OH 44146
(216) 738-0300
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
1706 S. Hawkins Ave.
Akron, OH
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
706 S. Hawkins Ave.
Akron, OH
View Map
Donald E. Green Obituary
Donald E. Green passed away on October 16, 2019. Services will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, 1706 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron, OH 44320, Pastor David Nelson, eulogist. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Friends may visit at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 12385 Omar Dr. N.E. Hartville, OH 44632. Procession will form at 2129 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron, OH 44314.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 20, 2019
