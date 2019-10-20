|
|
Donald E. Green passed away on October 16, 2019. Services will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, 1706 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron, OH 44320, Pastor David Nelson, eulogist. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Friends may visit at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 12385 Omar Dr. N.E. Hartville, OH 44632. Procession will form at 2129 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron, OH 44314.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 20, 2019