|
|
Donald E.
Howard
Donald E. Howard, 85, of Suffield, passed peacefully on March 25, 2019 on Sanibel Island, Fla. where he enjoyed spending his winters.
A graduate of Tallmadge High School, he was a retired machinist of 38 years from Gougler Industries where he made many lifelong friends. He was also a Veteran of the U.S. Army, always a very loving husband, father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Olia (Sebold) Howard and dear wife of 37 years MaryAnn (Moledor) Howard.
He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Martha (Strickler) Howard; his son, Mark (Rossetta) Howard; granddaughter, Sheena Lemmons; brothers-in-law, Robert and David (Joanie) Moledor; sister-in-law, Catherine (John) Liegl; and stepchildren, Jeff, James (Cynthia) and Janie Strickler.
Calling hours will be held at Atwater Methodist Church Saturday, April 13 from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service proceeded by Color Guard Ceremony at St. Joseph Cemetery at 2:00.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 31, 2019