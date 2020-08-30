Donald E. Scott, 85, Don was born in Akron, Ohio on December 30, 1934 to Louise and Everett Scott. He passed away at Pebble Creek Nursing Creek on August 27, 2020 after a long illness. Don was a longtime resident of Hartville, OH and loved just looking out over the farms and scenery. Don was a 1952 graduate of Garfield High School and worked as a supervisor at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. for 35 years. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany from 1954 to 1956. As a result of a tank injury, Don had continuous back problems, which never seemed bad enough to stop him from his love of golfing and bowling with his friends, and fishing. Now he can tee up with his special friends that have passed before him and enjoy a couple of good old time foursomes. Don is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judy M. Champlin Scott; son, Donnie J. Scott; daughter, Patricia "Trish" A. Scott; sister, Cheryl (Neil) Scott-Sheinin. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Louise and Everett Scott. We are going to miss your shining face, we think and wonder why? We may cry or smile, but at the end of the day we know we are one day closer to you... Calling hours will be Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, 44305. Military honors to take place at Don's final resting place, Greenlawn Memorial Park, Akron. May your spirit soar in freedom, from the fears that gripped so tight. May you find the peace you searched for as you wandered, lost, in the night. May your tortured mind be clear and calm and your tender heart be warm. May you have no need for strength now, may there never be another storm. May the music of the angels be the sweet sounds that you hear, As you're rocked in Heaven's cradle may you never shed another tear. We'll wear your memory proudly, our husband, father and brother...our true friend, May your love for you reach Heaven above until we meet again.