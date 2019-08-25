|
|
Donald Edward Modie Donald Edward Modie, 94, passed away peacefully with family by his side on August 20, 2019, in Greensboro, North Carolina. Born September 16, 1924, Don grew up in Barnesville, Ohio. He spent his childhood playing sports and working at his father's two movie theaters. After graduation, Don joined the Navy to serve in WWII. Don graduated from Notre Dame with a degree in Chemical Engineering, where he met his future wife and love of his life, Louise, at a dance in South Bend, Indiana. He relocated his family throughout the midwest and eventually settled in Richfield, Ohio, where he worked as a VP of a chemical distributor. Don was a devout catholic, volunteering for St. Victor Catholic Church, Kiwanis, and SCORE. He was hard working and had a huge smile that would light up a room. He also enjoyed telling stories at family gatherings. In his spare time, Don's main hobbies were electronics and gardening. He enjoyed his weekly game of golf, relaxing on the beaches in North Carolina, and was a master at making biscuits in the kitchen and barbecuing. He also enjoyed going to dinner at his favorite restaurant spot Rascals Tavern, where his granddaughter Chef Jessica would cook him special dishes. Preceded in death by wife of 72 years Louise, and parents Edward and Marguerite Modie. Survived by his brother Richard (Chris), children Donald (Susan), Philip (Nora), Paul, Marguerite, 12 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and his 4-legged companion Willow. The family would like to thank his caregivers Pat and Sharon for the loving care and support they provided. They held a special place in his heart. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 28th, from 4 to 6 P.M. at Rose Hill Funeral Home in Montrose, 3653 W Market St, Akron, OH 44333. A Prayer Service will be held at 6 P.M. with dinner to follow. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 29th at 10 A.M. at St. Victor Catholic Church, 3435 Everett Rd, Richfield, OH 44286. The burial with Military Honors at 1:30 P.M. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd, Seville, OH 44273. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Donald's name to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 25, 2019