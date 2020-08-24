Donald Eugene Bailey (Duck), 37, passed away suddenly on August 17, 2020. Donald was born September 26, 1982 in Akron, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his Loving Grandparents, Aileen and Claude Bailey; Uncle, Gary Moore; and Great Niece, Janaya; left to cherish his memories are, his Mother, Priscilla Bailey; Father, Donald Chambers; Grandmother, Mildred Barns; Brothers, Jermaine and Terrence Bailey; Sons, Donald Jr., and Skyler Bailey; Daughter, Donajia Bailey; Special Nephew, Jermaine. Bailey Jr. and his loving family. Calling hours will be Wed., August 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Newcomer. Graveside Service will be held at Hillside Cemetery, 1055 Canton Rd. Eulogy by, Uncle, Alvin Bailey. Condolences May be sent to 1450 Hartford Ave., Akron, OH 44320.







