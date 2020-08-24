1/1
Donald Eugene Bailey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Eugene Bailey (Duck), 37, passed away suddenly on August 17, 2020. Donald was born September 26, 1982 in Akron, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his Loving Grandparents, Aileen and Claude Bailey; Uncle, Gary Moore; and Great Niece, Janaya; left to cherish his memories are, his Mother, Priscilla Bailey; Father, Donald Chambers; Grandmother, Mildred Barns; Brothers, Jermaine and Terrence Bailey; Sons, Donald Jr., and Skyler Bailey; Daughter, Donajia Bailey; Special Nephew, Jermaine. Bailey Jr. and his loving family. Calling hours will be Wed., August 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Newcomer. Graveside Service will be held at Hillside Cemetery, 1055 Canton Rd. Eulogy by, Uncle, Alvin Bailey. Condolences May be sent to 1450 Hartford Ave., Akron, OH 44320.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved