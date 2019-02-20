Donald Evans



On February 15, 2019, Donald Keith Evans crossed over to be with the Lord at the age of 86. "Big Donnie" was born to Geraldine (Hendricks) and William Keith Evans on December 3, 1932 in Middlefield, Ohio. He attended Chagrin Falls high school and is a member of their Sports Hall of Fame. He proudly played football for the University of Michigan Wolverines and graduated from Bowling Green State University after serving his country in the U.S. Army. He was a coach and teacher at Kent Roosevelt High School and later a business man in Medina, Ohio. Don touched many lives. He had a great love for life, God, people, animals, music, humor and all things Irish.



Don was preceded in death by grandson, Jacob Farnsworth; siblings, Patricia Terrell and Theodore Evans. He is survived by daughters, Deborah Beutell (Darryl Braswell), Lorraine (David) Farnsworth, and Kelly Evans; grandchildren, Russell and Amanda Farnsworth; his loving partner, Dorothy Gombach; siblings, Thomas Evans of Massillon, Danny Evans of Portland, Ind., Lois Keever of Geneva; and numerous nieces and nephews.



We would like to thank Akron Summa Hospital for the care and support they provided. A family service is planned for a later time at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Veterans organization of your choice. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary