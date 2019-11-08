Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Donald F. Dannemiller Obituary
TOGETHER AGAIN STOW -- Donald F. Dannemiller, 92, passed away November 5, 2019. Born in Akron, Don proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Don enjoyed fishing, camping and working in his vegetable garden. Preceded in death by his wives: Freda, Violetta "Johnnie" and Thelma; siblings: Charles, Vincent and Mary. Don is survived by his daughter, Rita Cox; grandsons, Bryan and Christopher; great-granddaughter, Britney; and sister, Margaret Walch. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Rd., Stow for visitation on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. with a service to follow at 7 p.m. Private burial Oakwood Cemetery with military honors provided by the U.S. Navy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ohio Dept. of Natural Resources (Parks), 2045 Morse Road, Columbus, OH 43229-6693. (REDMON,STOW,330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 8, 2019
