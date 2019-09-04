|
Donald F. Gross Mr. Donald Gross, age 86, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. Donald was born on May 14, 1933 to Pat Gross and Frances (Smith) Gross. Donald married Dorothy Gross (Gresock) of Akron, Ohio on April 24, 1954. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Albert; sister, Dorothy and great-grandson, Aiden. Don is survived by the love of his life, Dorothy, and his children, Theresa (Paul), Stephen, Vincent, Michael (Vicky), Patrick, Barbara (Craig), Cecilia, Susanne; 20 grandchildren and 20 great-grand children and special sister-in-law, Kay McCarty. Donald was a graduate of Saint Mary's High School. He was an accomplished swimmer and a very successful business owner for many years. Don loved gardening, fishing, hunting, camping and boating with his family. He was a member of Saint Paul's Parish, and he was a past member of The Knights of Columbus counsel number 3410. Don was very proud that in his 86 years of being a member, he had only missed Sunday Mass once. He loved singing and participating in the Saint Paul Choir as well. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron. A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1580 Brown St., Akron OH 44301. Fr. Ralph Thomas officiating. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 4, 2019