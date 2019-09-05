|
Donald F. Gross Mr. Donald Gross, age 86, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron. A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1580 Brown St., Akron OH 44301, Fr. Ralph Thomas officiating. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 5, 2019