Donald F. Keller, 86, of Stow, passed away peacefully at his home on March 4, 2019. He was born on June 7, 1932, in Akron, Ohio to Claude and Alice (Hindenach) Keller.



He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean conflict, where he was a camera technician on reconnaissance aircraft. He graduated from the University of Akron with an undergraduate degree in Secondary Education and a master's degree in Earth Science. He retired from the Hudson School District after a long career as a science teacher. Donald was a naturally gifted teacher and an environmentalist long before it was in vogue. He was a long-time member of Technocracy, Inc. and believed in the ability of science to improve the lives of humans. He was an animal lover, and throughout his life, was the devoted companion to many lucky dogs. He was an avid reader and World War II military historian. He was known for his epic vegetable gardens. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan.



He was preceded in death by first wife, Juanita; brother, Jean, sisters, Margaret and Harriet, grandson, Joshua James and stepson Jeff West. He is survived by wife, Sara; son, Kevin (Mary Jo); daughters, Kim Subotin (Tim) and Colleen Patera; stepdaughter, Kristy Santiago (George), stepdaughter-in-law, Jeanette West, sister Patricia David (Jack), sister-in-law, Cynthia Mick; grandchildren, TJ Subotin, Ben Subotin, John Keller (Shay), Michael Keller (Sarah), Matthew Keller, Joseph Keller, Daniel Keller, Marysa Santiago, Tyrus Santiago; six great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and beloved German Shepherd, Maggie.



Cremation has taken place. Calling hours are Sunday, March 17, 2 to 4 p.m., at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Rd., Stow, OH 44224. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. with Rev. Father Ralph Coletta officiating. A private burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Sierra Club (www.sierraclub.org) or the Humane Society of Summit County (https://www.summithumane.org/Donate). (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)